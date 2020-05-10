Christopher C. Martin, 31, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his father Christopher Jolivet. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret Taylor Martin, son Christopher P. Martin, mother Paige D. Martin (Jeff), sisters Parrish M. Ritchie (Daniel) and Brianna Buck, grandparents Arthur R. and Milinda B. Derrenbacker, as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and nephews.
Chris was born and raised in Norfolk, where he especially enjoyed getting together with friends and family for cookouts and pool parties at his grandparents' house. His thirst for life was evident in everything he did, constantly bringing smiles to the faces around him and eliciting laughter to no end. One of his true joys was escorting his sister Brianna to her many dance recitals, forever linking him as her lifelong "dance partner." Always one to give more than he received, he consistently was first to offer his assistance to others when help or guidance was needed. Chris had a true love for all kinds of music, and it was not uncommon to hear him singing out loud across the house as he played Xbox.
Chris married his best friend and the love of his life in 2017 after several years of dating. Through their years of dating and ultimately marriage, Chris and Taylor shared many experiences that certainly created lifelong memories. Chris truly cherished each and every day with Taylor, consistently putting her needs ahead of his own. Ever the family man, to say Chris was overjoyed when his son was born would be a major understatement. Pierce was the apple of his eye, and he treasured every moment with him. Chris' wit, selflessness and caring nature certainly will remain with Pierce throughout his life.
The family would like to thank the many friends who have reached out during this difficult time. A special thank you goes out to Chris' employer Cox Communications, which has provided continuous support in the days since his passing. Memorial donations may be made to Operation Hat Trick for veterans or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.