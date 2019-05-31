On May 28, 2019, Christopher Ellis Downs passed away, peacefully, at his home in Suffolk, VA with his wife at his side. He was 61 years old. Chris was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, stepfather, grandfather and friend. He loved music, playing the guitar, motorcycles, Steelers football, trips to the Outer Banks or traveling the world with his wife, Pam. His downtime was spent at home watching old TV favorites or sitting out back on the deck. Chris was a member of the Dixie Night Owl Band and loved playing with his brothers â€" Mark, Jerry, Lee, Danny and Michael. He was a hard worker. He was employed by EMC in Chesapeake, VA Chris was a quiet guy with a huge heart and a great sense of humor. He could give you a look, and you knew exactly what he was thinking! He could always be counted on by family and friends, whether it be a helping hand or just a shoulder to lean on. Those are the things that will be dearly missed by those who loved him most. There will be a viewing on Friday May 31st from 6-8 pm and a service on Saturday at 11am. Everyone is welcome. Services will be held at Sturtevant Funeral home, 2690 Bridge Rd, Suffolk, VA 23435Chris requested in place of flowers, please donate to St Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Hospital or the . For full obituary go to www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 31, 2019