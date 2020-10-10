Christopher J. Love, USMC Ret.
Chris passed away on September 7, 2020
in Tallahassee, FL at the age of 71. Chris
previously lived in Fairfield Village, Ocala FL
and the Mayflower, Virginia Beach VA.
Chris is survived by his five siblings, Vicky,
Mike, Pat, Christine, and Teri, as well as the
many close friends made in both cities over
the past twenty years. He was truly loved and
appreciated by all who knew him. Chris will
be dearly missed. Services will be private.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.