Christopher J. Love, USMC Ret.



Chris passed away on September 7, 2020



in Tallahassee, FL at the age of 71. Chris



previously lived in Fairfield Village, Ocala FL



and the Mayflower, Virginia Beach VA.



Chris is survived by his five siblings, Vicky,



Mike, Pat, Christine, and Teri, as well as the



many close friends made in both cities over



the past twenty years. He was truly loved and



appreciated by all who knew him. Chris will



be dearly missed. Services will be private.



