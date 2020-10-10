1/
Christopher J. Love
Christopher J. Love, USMC Ret.

Chris passed away on September 7, 2020

in Tallahassee, FL at the age of 71. Chris

previously lived in Fairfield Village, Ocala FL

and the Mayflower, Virginia Beach VA.

Chris is survived by his five siblings, Vicky,

Mike, Pat, Christine, and Teri, as well as the

many close friends made in both cities over

the past twenty years. He was truly loved and

appreciated by all who knew him. Chris will

be dearly missed. Services will be private.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
