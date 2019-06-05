Christopher Kelly Rapp, P.E., tragically lost his life on May 31, 2019. A graduate of Green Run High School, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Old Dominion University. Chris continued his education at Virginia Tech earning a Masters in Civil and Environmental Engineering. He started his engineering career at McKinney & Co. in Ashland. Then in Henrico County, he worked at the Dept. of Public Utilities. Next at Caroline County, he started as a Deputy Director and then advanced to Director of Dept. of Public Works. Chris had long tenure as the Director of Powhatan Dept. of Public Works. Later he worked as Director of Public Works for Stafford County and most recently, he held the title of Stormwater Management Regulatory Engineer for the City of Virginia Beach.Chris was gifted musically and especially loved playing the bagpipes and learning to play the piano. He was a member of the Greater Richmond Pipes & Drums, St. Andrew's Pipes & Drums, and Tidewater Pipes & Drums in Va Beach. He served as Vice-President for the St. Andrewâ€™s Society and the Filipino-American Assoc. of Central Va (FAACV) both in Richmond. Chris enjoyed nature, biking, and hiking. He loved line dancing, ballroom dancing, and Filipino Cultural dances and was a member of Kultura Pilipino group in Richmond. He is survived by his loving wife, Bessie M. Rapp; parents, Michael D. and Patricia K. Rapp; brother, Timothy A. Rapp; brothers-in-law, Carmelo Mabutas (Linda), Albert Mabutas (Nelmy), and Edwin Mabutas (Mylene); sister-in-law, Delicia Monica Mabutas; nieces, Giana, Monica, Maricar, Meg, Michelle, and Melissa; and nephews, Skyler, Matthew, Victor, and EJ. His brother, Eric M. Rapp, preceded him in death. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5181 Singleton Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 with inurnment to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Building Fund. You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary