The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Rapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher K. Rapp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher K. Rapp Obituary
Christopher Kelly Rapp, P.E., tragically lost his life on May 31, 2019. A graduate of Green Run High School, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Old Dominion University. Chris continued his education at Virginia Tech earning a Masters in Civil and Environmental Engineering. He started his engineering career at McKinney & Co. in Ashland. Then in Henrico County, he worked at the Dept. of Public Utilities. Next at Caroline County, he started as a Deputy Director and then advanced to Director of Dept. of Public Works. Chris had long tenure as the Director of Powhatan Dept. of Public Works. Later he worked as Director of Public Works for Stafford County and most recently, he held the title of Stormwater Management Regulatory Engineer for the City of Virginia Beach.Chris was gifted musically and especially loved playing the bagpipes and learning to play the piano. He was a member of the Greater Richmond Pipes & Drums, St. Andrew's Pipes & Drums, and Tidewater Pipes & Drums in Va Beach. He served as Vice-President for the St. Andrewâ€™s Society and the Filipino-American Assoc. of Central Va (FAACV) both in Richmond. Chris enjoyed nature, biking, and hiking. He loved line dancing, ballroom dancing, and Filipino Cultural dances and was a member of Kultura Pilipino group in Richmond. He is survived by his loving wife, Bessie M. Rapp; parents, Michael D. and Patricia K. Rapp; brother, Timothy A. Rapp; brothers-in-law, Carmelo Mabutas (Linda), Albert Mabutas (Nelmy), and Edwin Mabutas (Mylene); sister-in-law, Delicia Monica Mabutas; nieces, Giana, Monica, Maricar, Meg, Michelle, and Melissa; and nephews, Skyler, Matthew, Victor, and EJ. His brother, Eric M. Rapp, preceded him in death. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5181 Singleton Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 with inurnment to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Building Fund. You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now