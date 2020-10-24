1/
Christopher Lee Jorgensen
On October 17th Chris Jorgensen passed away suddenly at the age of 45. He is survived by his mother Patricia, his sister, Lisa Recoussine, his wife Melissa and their three children, Jacob (16), Gabby (15), and Caleb (13). He will be missed dearly. Despite all of his challenges and troubles, deep down he had a good heart and loved his family.

Services will be held at Hollomon Brown Funeral Home. 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd. Virginia Beach, VA. Sunday, October 25th at 3pm.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Service
03:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
