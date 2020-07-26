1/1
1976 - 2020
Christopher (Chris) Newton, 43, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2020. He was born in New Orleans, LA to Pamela Clineman and Jack Newton Jr. on August 14, 1976. Being from a military family, his early years were spent living in Japan and various states across the US. Chris spent his high school years in Yorktown, where he graduated from Tabb High School. After graduation, he moved back to New Orleans. Chris attended the University of New Orleans, studying computer science and art. He loved The Big Easy and all of his friends and family there. In 2005, Chris evacuated New Orleans because of Hurricane Katrina. He eventually settled back in Virginia, where he met and made a wonderful life with his wife, Brandy, and their fur baby, Boli.

Chris spent most of his life working in the restaurant business before transitioning to IT work for AS&M, a NASA contractor. He later went on to become a Systems Administrator at the Center for Coastal Physical Oceanography at ODU.

Chris was a kind, loving and compassionate man. He had an infectious laugh and loved to make others laugh. He had a passion for food and cooking. He always enjoyed experimenting in the kitchen. Chris was an artist, photographer, and LEGO fanatic. He loved movies, graphic novels, and music. He was an avid reader. Chris loved all animals, especially dogs.

Chris is survived by his wife of 9 years, Brandy Newton; mother-Pamela Clineman; father-Jack Newton Jr.; step-parents: Jerry Clineman and Jessica Newton; sister-Caitlin Powers (Brandon Powers); grandparents: Jack and Barbara Newton, and Elton and Faye Bullock; mother-in-law-Laura Metzger (Philip Chovitz); brother-in-laws: Benjamin Morrow, III (Kelly Morrow), Ian Metzger (Teresa Metzger), and Zane Metzger (Karen Metzger); uncles: Jim Newton, Rick Bullock (Karen Bullock), Louis Hutson (Sharon Hutson); eleven nieces and nephews he adored: Kieran, Maddox, Landen, Evelyn, Caitlyn, Molly, Cara, Chloe, Ellis, Lenny and Brady; and many more in his large extended family. Chris's family loved him. He will truly be missed.

Chris was loved by his many friends, near and far. He loved them and thought of them as family. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Plese share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
