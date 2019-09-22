|
Known as CO to his family and friends, passed away too soon on Sept 9, 2019 at the age of 39. He was born and raised in VB. He was the son of Michael & Alice Olenik. CO graduated from Tallwood HS & Radford University before moving to LA to pursue his career in crowding funding and becoming the founder & CEO of Agency 2.0. It was in Hollywood that he met his true love Deidra De Angelis. They married in Key West in April 2019. He will always be loved & missed by his wife-Deidra Olenik, his parents-Mike & Alice Olenik, his brother- Nicholas Olenik (Sarah), his niece- Niah Olenik, aunts- Vanessa Olenik, Mary Heimann & Pat Whitley (David), uncle-Robert Heimann, Marco & Hanna De Angelis (Deidra's parents), his extended De Angelis family & all friends around the country & world. A surf paddle out will be held in VB at 9:00 on Sept. 28th. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be at 2:00 on Sept 28th at the Sandbridge Community Chapel 3041Sandpper Rd in VB with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to: East Coast Surfing Association (ECSC) Scholarship Fund, Jay Demerit Rise & Shine Foundation or the Sandbridge Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019