Christopher Nagy, young and ambitious at 62, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Sentara Hospice House after 2 years of struggling valiantly with cancer. Chris came to Hampton Roads in 1980. Along with his sister, Janet Nagy, and his father, Joseph, he was a member of the HR business community for the next 20 years, working with them as co-manager and owner of the Downtowner and the Dining Car restaurants in Norfolk.
Chris was born in Washington, D.C. in 1958, attended Gonzaga High School there and went on to graduate from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1980.
Chris was passionately interested in instrumental music and loved guitars above all. He was always an avid reader. He owned and claimed he read more than once over 1,000 books. He was witty and kind to every small helpless creature. He will be greatly missed by his loving family, his mother Elisabeth; his sister, Janet, his niece Margaret Thompson and her husband Michael.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The Reverend Father Dominic Leo will officiate. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.