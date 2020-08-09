1/1
Christopher Neill Henson
Our beautiful boy caught his last wave on August 4, 2020 as he lay quietly asleep. Christopher Neill Henson was born on February 28, 1973 and to those who knew and loved him, he hit the ground running and never stopped. As a child he traveled the country from Jackson, TN, to Atlanta, GA, Lemoore, CA, Centerville, OH and then back to Virginia Beach. The constant change of scenery proved that Chris could find a friend faster than anyone. Usually, before the last box was off the moving truck.

He is survived by his father, Guy Henson, stepmother, Kelly Henson, daughter, Kayla Henson, son Ethan Henson, and sister, Mara Henson. The other family members and friends who loved him is too long to list. We thank them all for their support and love throughout Chris's life. He was predeceased by his mother, Donna DeVoe.

We will gather for final remembrances on Saturday, August 15th at 10:00 am at the Holloman-Brown Lynnhaven Chapel. 3600 Virginia Beach, VA 23452. We ask in lieu of flowers that all who loved him make a donation to an area mental health charity or homeless shelter. Chris would also appreciate you taking a moment to offer a kind hand to someone in need of food or help.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
August 8, 2020
You are your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this solemn time! All our love...John, Ryan and Nathan Lala and Angel
Angelique Josette Ragland
Friend
