Christopher "Chris" Pate
Chris Pate, 70, passed away May 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Crystal; mother, Betty; brothers, Jeff, Steve (Sandy), and Billy; nieces and nephews and dear friends.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith". Well done, good and faithful servant. Rest in the peace of the Lord.

I Love You Always! I will always be your Angel! Crystal

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

www.vacremationsociety.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
