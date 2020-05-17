Chris Pate, 70, passed away May 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Crystal; mother, Betty; brothers, Jeff, Steve (Sandy), and Billy; nieces and nephews and dear friends."I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith". Well done, good and faithful servant. Rest in the peace of the Lord.I Love You Always! I will always be your Angel! CrystalA celebration of life will be held at a later date.