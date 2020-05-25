Christopher Shawn Harmon passed away at home, Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 44 years old. He was born Sept. 28, 1975, the son of the late Harold R. Harmon, Sr.
He is survived by mother, Rena Harmon; children, Shawn, Jenna, and Trace Harmon; sister, Terry Bruce; brother, Bobby Harmon; several nieces and nephews, and friend Kim.
A private service will be held later. Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 25, 2020.