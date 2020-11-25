Christopher Todd Gibbs, 61, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020.
Chris was born in Charleston, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his father, Randolph Gibbs and a brother Mark Gibbs.
Chris graduated from Kempsville High School, Tidewater Community College, Virginia Wesleyan University and received an MBA from Old Dominion University. He was the Director of Operational Logistics Transportation Management with the U.S. Coast Guard and a member of Carrow Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving mother Alice "Anne" Gibbs.
Viewing will be held on Friday, November 27 from 2 to 4p.m. at Smith & Williams Funeral.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, 11a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens by The Rev. Rex Gilley.
