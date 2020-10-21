1/1
Chrys Anne Trau
1963 - 2020
Chrys Anne Trau went to be with her loved ones on April 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Chrys was born in Waco, TX on December 24, 1963. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick S. Trau; mother, Saranelle Schreiber-Schneider; grandfather, Rear Admiral Earl T. Schreiber; grandmother, Winifred Schreiber and grandmother, Mary Schneider. She is survived by her father, Alfred Schneider, mother Georgianna Schneider, daughter Lina Trau and her beloved pup, Bianca. Chrys worked locally for many years, but her most gratifying job was with the non-profit Endependence Center, Inc. where she was in charge of the company's finances. She developed many loyal friendships amongst her coworkers who were always there to help her when needed. Those who knew Chrys, knew how generous she was with her time and resources for all of her friends, family and those in need. She was a true animal lover and cared for many dogs during her lifetime. The family would like to thank the many friends who stepped in to help Chrys with driving her to appointments, running errands, activities around the house, and most importantly spending time with her. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday Oct. 23, 2020, 6:00-9:00pm at Sloppy Seconds Bar & Grill, 4356 Holland Road Suite 104, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Cremation Society of Virginia is assisting the family (757) 474-9409

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Sloppy Seconds Bar & Grill
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
