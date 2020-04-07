|
|
Cilda Klaff Meltzer, 89, passed away on April 6, 2020 in her home. She was a lifelong resident of Norfolk and a graduate of Maury High School and the Norfolk Division of William and Mary, where she lettered in field hockey. She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Meltzer, her parents Harry and Rae Klaff, and her sister, Martha Robbins. Cilda was retired from many years in the fine jewelry business at Thalhimers, Hechts and Macys. She loved to spend time with her family, and enjoyed watching her grandsons play baseball from t-ball through college, traveling hundreds of miles to see their games. She loved reading, fishing, raising butterflies, and working in her garden.
She is survived by her daughters, Margie Powers, Ruth Alexander and Ruth's husband, Dan; her grandsons, Zachary Alexander and his wife Carly, and Jacob Alexander and his wife Katie; and her brother-in-law, Bernard Meltzer.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the . H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020