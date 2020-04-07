The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Cilda Meltzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cilda Klaff Meltzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cilda Klaff Meltzer Obituary
Cilda Klaff Meltzer, 89, passed away on April 6, 2020 in her home. She was a lifelong resident of Norfolk and a graduate of Maury High School and the Norfolk Division of William and Mary, where she lettered in field hockey. She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Meltzer, her parents Harry and Rae Klaff, and her sister, Martha Robbins. Cilda was retired from many years in the fine jewelry business at Thalhimers, Hechts and Macys. She loved to spend time with her family, and enjoyed watching her grandsons play baseball from t-ball through college, traveling hundreds of miles to see their games. She loved reading, fishing, raising butterflies, and working in her garden.

She is survived by her daughters, Margie Powers, Ruth Alexander and Ruth's husband, Dan; her grandsons, Zachary Alexander and his wife Carly, and Jacob Alexander and his wife Katie; and her brother-in-law, Bernard Meltzer.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the . H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -