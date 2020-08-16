1/
Cindy Barham Dillon
Cindy Barham Dillon, 67, passed away on August 13, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of Norfolk, she was the daughter of G. Wesley Barham, Sr., and the late Betty S. Barham. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William I. Dillon.

Cindy was a graduate of Old Dominion University (Bachelor's Degree) and Hunter University (Master's Degree). She retired from the Norfolk Public School System as a special education teacher after 19 years. She served as Lay Reader and Chalicer at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Norfolk, and as local and regional coordinator for the United Thank Offering, raising funds for various charities, and other outreach programs in the wider Episcopal church. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa sorority.

She is survived by her husband, Chauncey Klingensmith; daughter, Stephanie Davis (Preston); father, G. Wesley Barham, Sr.; grandchildren, Natalie and Haley Davis; brothers, George Barham, Jr. (Jackie), and Mark Barham (Teresa); as well as numerous extended family, dear friends, and former colleagues.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living at The Ballentine in Norfolk for the loving care they provided.

Memorial donations may be made to FORKids Norfolk (www.forkids.org). Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
