Cindy Lou (Bunch) Unkefer, age 67, of Sterling, VA, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at INOVA Loudoun Hospital Center in Leesburg, VA. Born June 7, 1952 in Suffolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Bunch and Betty (Mann) Bunch, and the oldest of her siblings Lyne, Butch, and Lindsay. Cindy worked in the Blood Bank at INOVA Loudoun for over 25 years, where her expertise helped save countless lives. She was a lifelong philanthropist for global child health and enthusiastic world traveler. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Edward Unkefer, and her daughter Margaret Unkefer. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to Cindy's memorial fund may be made at https://mycause.worldvision.org/campaign/In-Memory-of-Cindy-Unkefer
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.