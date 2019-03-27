Clabon R. Harrison (C.R.), 81, of 2900 block of Ballahack Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at home. Born on August 9, 1937 in Bertie, NC. He was the son of the late Graham and Matilda Harrison. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Graham F. â€œFrankieâ€ Harrison and a grandson, Franklin Harrison.Clabon is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shelby Newton Harrison; daughter, Debra J. Cake; siblings, Doris Peirce, Bobby Harrison (Barbara), all of Chesapeake, Earl Harrison (Karen), of Suffolk, Frances Trueblood, of Chesapeake, Rose Odom, of Currituck, NC; grandchildren, Jason Temple, of Chesapeake, Tiffany Cake, of Portsmouth, Ricky Cake (Kirsten); of Virginia Beach; and 9 great grandchildren.Clabon worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard for 30 years as a Physical Science Tech Instructor. He had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and turkey hunting. He was also well known for his wood working skills. The family is enjoying many of the various pieces of furniture he has crafted through the years.A private remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to oneâ€™s favorite charity.Condolences to the family may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary