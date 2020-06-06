Claire M. McClelland
Claire M. McClelland, 93, a 72 year resident of Norfolk, VA, passed away on June 2, 2020.

Born in Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Lena Melcher. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star Zuleka Court.

In addition to her parents, Claire was preceded in death by her husband, George H. McClelland, USN (Ret.) and her son, Chip McClelland. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Mary Ann Fisher.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Monday, June 8, at 11 a.m. Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Dr. Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
