Claire Stephen â€œSteveâ€ Mundy, 89, of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 in Suffolk, Virginia. Visitation will be held at the Parr Funeral Home in Suffolk, Virginia, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Albert G Horton Jr Memorial Veterans Cemetery with close friend, Don Johnson, of Tabernacle Baptist Church officiating. Mundy was born in California to Clifford and Bertha Mundy on March 13, 1930. He grew up in Southern California, graduated from John Brown Academy and attended John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. He married Margaret Jeannette Bess on September 9, 1951, in Conway, South Carolina; they were married 67 years. He served in the U.S. Navy for 27 years as an Air Traffic Controlman and was a veteran of the Korean war. His service to his country included being onboard the USS Essex, USS Hornet, and the USS Leo, as well as being stationed in many locations around the world. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Virginia Beach, Virginia. When well, he enjoyed playing cornet in the church orchestra, tooling leather, photography, and lovingly caring for his family. Mundy is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Grace, Mildred, Esther and Merlene. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Jeannette Mundy; his children, Stephen Daniel Mundy (Brenda); Lynne Louise Carmichael (Ross); Carson Lee Mundy (Karen); Janice Marie Barry (Tom); Douglas Ray Mundy (Darlene); his grandchildren, Lisa Reed (Jason), Patrick Carmichael (Mirelle), Dana Eady (Nathan), Danielle Winters (Kurtis), Rachel Polvadore, Andrew Polvadore, Stephen Mundy, Matthew Mundy (Bennett); 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the FHS Society, 450 Bedford Street, Lexington, MA 02420. The family of Steve Mundy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors of Autumn Care of Suffolk who took care of our loved one in his final days.