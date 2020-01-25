The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Claire Hill
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
1921 - 2020
Claire Taylor Hill Obituary
Claire Taylor Hill, 98, passed away January 23, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late George T. and Margaret M. Taylor and was the widow of James L. Hill.

Claire graduated from Cradock High School in 1938. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. After 17 years as the guidance secretary at Churchland High School, she retired from the Portsmouth School System. She enjoyed playing cards, particularly bridge, with her many friends. She was a member of the Beazley Senior Center, VA Association of Educational Office Professionals, and National Association of Educational Office Personnel.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers George M. Taylor and Edward J. Taylor. Survivors include three daughters: Mary Ann Bryant (Randy), Cindi Walters (Steve), and Barbara Gallop (Bill); 4 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Sincere thanks to her caregiver Nancy Harris and her dedicated staff for their amazing love and devotion.

A visitation and funeral service will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church Restoration Fund, c/o 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth, 23703, or to a . Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 25, 2020
