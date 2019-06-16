Home

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
OV Church
9504 Selby Pl,
Norfolk, VA
Clara Carter Johnson

Clara Carter Johnson Obituary
Clara Carter Johnson

Clara Johnson, 86, of Ocean View, went to be with her Savior on June 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, C Douglas Johnson, a Korean War Naval veteran; 3 children: C Douglas Johnson Jr, William M Johnson, Linda Williams; one grandson: Bryan Miller; 3 brothers & 3 sisters.

She is survived by 3 sons & their wives: Mr & Mrs James L Johnson of Louisville, KY, Dr & Mrs Jerry F Johnson of Athens, GA, Mr and Mrs Herbert F Johnson of Charlottesville, VA; 2 sisters: Jerry Dickens & Dorothy Johnson; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews & others to whom she was like a second mother.

She was an active member of Ocean View Baptist (OV) Church, Eastern Star, and Naval reunions. She had a servant's heart and a constant smile. She was a caregiver, supporter, encourager and minister to all. Her life's joy and ambition was to point people to the abiding love of her life, Jesus Christ. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on in all those who knew her as Mawmaw.

Services- Saturday, June 22 at 5pm, OV Church, 9504 Selby Pl, Norfolk, VA 23503. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OV Church Missions.



Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 16 to June 21, 2019
