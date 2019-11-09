|
|
Clara Deery Davis passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 28, 2019, at the age of 99, after a long and full life.
She was born June 11, 1920 to the late Irene Callaway Deery and the late James Neil Deery of Wilmington, Delaware.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Cdr. John W. Davis, and three sisters: Catherine Deery Mayberry of Luray, Virginia; Alice Deery Gantt of Hockessin, Delaware; and June Deery Felder of Lake City, Florida.
She is survived by her four children: Dwight John Davis (Holly) of Norfolk, Virginia; Deborah Davis Ayres (Tommy - deceased) of Sumter; Cynthia Davis Schablein (Dan) of Roseland, Virginia; and Douglas Stephen Davis (Barbara) of Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Audrey Allison Ward, Amy Ayres Zwirko, Stewart Allison, Blake Allison, John Ayres, Whitney Davis Collins, Emily Davis Eure, Ginny Ayres Ellithorp, John Schablein, Laurel Schablein Fulk and 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A service and burial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Providence Presbyterian Church on Providence Road in Virginia Beach, VA officiated by the Rev. Jeff Bell and her grandson, Fr. John Ayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 16 Kendrick St., Sumter, SC 29150 or to Providence Presbyterian Church, 5497 Providence Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23464.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 9, 2019