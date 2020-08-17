Clara Frances Leddy, 97, passed away on August 9, 2020. She was born June 18, 1923 in Norfolk, Virginia.
She was the daughter of the late John and Sarah Cimmino and the widow of Alvin G. Cross of Water Town, New York. Later in 1985 remarried and was the widow George Leddy of Tink, New Jersey.
She is survived by her sister Johanna Craig of Norfolk, her nephew James S. Craig, III his wife Tammy, great niece Morgan and great nephew Justin all of Chesapeake, VA.
Upon her request, she will be cremated and a graveside service will be conducted at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one's charity of choice
