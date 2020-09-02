Our heart was deeply saddened when the angels of death took away the life of our beloved sister and aunt. She was affectionately known as "Bo Peep" and gently slipped away to Heaven without misery or pain on 8/31/2020. Clara was born on 12/13/1938 to the late Nehemiah and Gladys Blount in Princess Anne County. She was educated in the Princess Anne County school system and was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church, VB. She is survived by her sister, Estelle McClenny; niece, Valerie J. Franklin (Marvin) of Suffolk, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Home-going Celebration will be held at 1pm, Sat., 9/5/2020, viewing 4-6pm, Fri., both at Beach Funeral Services. beachfuneralservices.com