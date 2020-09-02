1/1
Clara Mae Blount
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our heart was deeply saddened when the angels of death took away the life of our beloved sister and aunt. She was affectionately known as "Bo Peep" and gently slipped away to Heaven without misery or pain on 8/31/2020. Clara was born on 12/13/1938 to the late Nehemiah and Gladys Blount in Princess Anne County. She was educated in the Princess Anne County school system and was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church, VB. She is survived by her sister, Estelle McClenny; niece, Valerie J. Franklin (Marvin) of Suffolk, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Home-going Celebration will be held at 1pm, Sat., 9/5/2020, viewing 4-6pm, Fri., both at Beach Funeral Services. beachfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved