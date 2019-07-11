The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Clara Margaret Conner, 88, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was blessed to have passed away peacefully in her sleep, July 9th at 1:00 am. She is the 5th child of 9 born to the late Alex and Stella Hayes of Lumberton, North Carolina and was the last surviving child. She was also predeceased by her husband, William Conner; son, Jerry Mack Conner; and daughter, Doris Faye Miller.

Left to cherish her memory are her 3 daughters, Nancy Gail Conner, Roseanna Ward, Saundra Conner; and her son, William Carey Conner. She also leaves behind 2 son-in-laws J C Miller and Frank Ward, along with 3 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thursday, July 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12th at 2:30 p.m. in the Graham Funeral Home Chapel.Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service live if unable to attend, as well as leaving a condolence to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lions Club of Virginia at www.lionsclubs.org/en/donate.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 11, 2019
