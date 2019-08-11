|
Clarence â€œDeweyâ€ Buschert, 73, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born in Boyne City, Michigan to the late Iva Mae Crawford and Clarence E. Buschert. Dewey is also predeceased by his two brothers, Norman and Warren Buschert and his sister, Ann Jean Dyer.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 48 years, Deborah Buschert, his son, Matthew Buschert(Kristi), daughter, Rachel Vaziralli(Raheem), grandchildren, Riley and Xander Buschert, Rami and River Vaziralli, and many nieces and nephews.
Dewey was a graduate of United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY, class of 1971. He went on to join the Navy where he served as part of the Office of Naval Intelligence. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, billiards player, race power walker, bowler and joke teller. Dewey has been an active member of Providence Presbyterian Church where he was a choir member and musician.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11am at Providence Presbyterian Church, 5497 Providence Rd., Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23464. Memorial Contributions may be given to Providence Presbyterian Church. To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019