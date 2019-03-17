|
Mr. Clarence D. Mansfield, 88, went quietly to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019. He leaves behind his brother Oscar Mansfield Jr. and a sister Betty A. Kahlert both of Norfolk, Va.He was born in North Carolina and raised in the old Atlantic City section of Norfolk. He graduated from Maury High School and went to work as a Chrysler auto parts sales person. Sam, as he was called, was a quiet person who enjoyed life and was friendly to all he came across. He enjoyed spending some of his time sitting on a bench outside his apartment building feeding the squirrels, talking to other tenants and enjoying the weather. He will surely be missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019