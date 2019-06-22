The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Clarence Dean McCrillis


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence Dean McCrillis Obituary
Clarence Dean McCrillis (Buck), of Norfolk, VA, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 20, 2019.

Buck was born in Albion, NE on January 13, 1926. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and proudly served as a Gunners Mate during World War II and Vietnam. He was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Association.

He is survived by one of his four siblings, his sister, Donna Mae Dorman of Omaha, NE.

Buck will be missed by his loving wife of 65 years, Beverly (Middaugh) McCrillis and his three devoted daughters, Sandy Frank, Pam Patrick (Sam), and Linda Fussell; eight cherished grandchildren, Richie Kubilus, Brad Fussell, Kyle Fussell, Chelsea (Fussell) Fossum, Emily Frank, Jonnie Patrick, Robbie Patrick, and Casey Patrick. As well, he will be remembered by his adoring great-grandchildren, Kalee and Brayden Kubilus, Liam and Calvin Patrick, Logan, Isaac, Valerie Fussell, and Wesley Fossum.

Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel will be handling private services on Monday June 24, 2019 with a burial accompanied by military honors at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 22, 2019
