Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Resources
Clarence Ellsworth Sheppard Jr. Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Clarence Sheppard, Jr., 91, died November 26, 2019. A native of Washington, North Carolina, he was a retired Naval Officer and a retired contract specialist, Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, USN.

Shep is survived by his wife of 69 years, Madeline W. Sheppard; daughter, Clarice Dalton and husband Barry of Chesapeake; Steven A. Sheppard and wife Margery of Edwards, CO; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Pastor Nelson Fields. Burial with military honors will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 28, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -