Clarence Eugene McPherson, known by "Piggy" and "Too Sweet" of the 1900 block of Roger McClung Lane passed away on May 24, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on August 13, 1951 in Newport News, VA. Clarence was the Pastor of Turning Point Church in Virginia Beach, VA and pastored for 35 years. He also taught at various institutions. Clarence received his PhD in Organizational Leadership from Regent University and received the Beasley Scholar. He was also a member of Christ Temple Church in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Sharon Marie McPherson; daughter, Arianna McPherson; sons, Ethan and Aydan McPherson; three sisters, Ruth, Jean, and Sharron McPherson; three brothers, David, Jr., James, and Harold McPherson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and very close friends. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 215 Las Gaviotas Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322., Bishop Lindsay Jones, Presiding. A wake service will be held, 6pm-8pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Avenue Norfolk, VA 23523. Interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 8, 2019