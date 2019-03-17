Mr. Clarence D. Mansfield 88 went quietly to be with the lord on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019. He leaves behind his brother Oscar Mansfield Jr. and sister Betty A. Kahlert of Norfolk, VA. He was born in North Carolina and raised in the old Atlantic City section of Norfolk. He graduated from Maury High School and went to work as a Chrysler auto parts sales person. Sam as he was called was a quiet person who enjoyed life and was friendly to all he came across. He enjoyed spending some of his time sitting on a bench outside his apartment building feeding squirrels talking to other tenants and enjoying the weather. He will surely be missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to the SPCA. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary