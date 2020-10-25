1/1
Clarence Tyrone Lawton
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Tyrone Lawton was born July 31, 1944 in Norfolk County, VA and transitioned to his reward on October 20, 2020. He was the son of Clarence A. and Rhoda I. Lawton. He retired from the I.L.A. in 2001 and was a member of the Nation of Islam and received his X in June 1995. Clarence is survived by his wife Kathryn; sons Cleon Lawton and Lance Cater; daughters Janet Harris and Kathy Biddle-Garner; eight grandchildren; two bothers and one sister. A wake will be held on October 27 at 11am, a small service at noon at Metropolitan Funeral Home, Berkley. Internment immediately after - Roosevelt Memorial Park in Chesapeake.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Wake
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Service
12:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved