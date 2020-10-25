Clarence Tyrone Lawton was born July 31, 1944 in Norfolk County, VA and transitioned to his reward on October 20, 2020. He was the son of Clarence A. and Rhoda I. Lawton. He retired from the I.L.A. in 2001 and was a member of the Nation of Islam and received his X in June 1995. Clarence is survived by his wife Kathryn; sons Cleon Lawton and Lance Cater; daughters Janet Harris and Kathy Biddle-Garner; eight grandchildren; two bothers and one sister. A wake will be held on October 27 at 11am, a small service at noon at Metropolitan Funeral Home, Berkley. Internment immediately after - Roosevelt Memorial Park in Chesapeake.



