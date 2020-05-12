Clarence Woody Umphlett
Clarence "Frog" Woody Umphlett, 82, passed away May 9, 2020. He was born in Gates County, NC the son of the late Shadrach Haskett Umphlett and Nora Lee Robertson Umphlett. He was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret Warren, Elizabeth Smith, and Joyce Baines; and brothers, Eugene, George, Doug, and Wallace Umphlett. Clarence was a United States Army veteran. He later went on to own and operate Umphlett Septic Tank Service. Clarence is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Heather Wilson; granddaughters, Hunter and Brooke Wilson; sisters-in-law, Ruth and Emily Umphlett; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private with burial at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. The family would like to give special thanks to John and Tammy Umphlett for opening their home to Clarence. They would also like to thank Freda H. Gordon and Americare for the loving care they gave.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 12, 2020.
