Clarinda â€œJoyâ€ Bryan Longworth, affectionately known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren as Mamama, passed away in her Virginia Beach home on June 16, 2019. Joy was born in Norfolk Virginia December 19, 1923 to the late Mary Clarinda Bryan and Clarence Gatewood Bryan.



A native of Norfolk VA., Joy graduated from Maury High School and went on to attend The College of William and Mary. She married William â€œBillâ€ Hurst Longworth, also a native of Norfolk. She was a military spouse through WWII and the Korean conflict. This August, Joy and Bill would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.



Joy was a devoted mother and wife, and also through the years taught math, biology and chemistry at Cox High School in Virginia Beach. She had a special soft spot in her heart for teens.



Joy was a long standing member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church. She loved Jesus and loved her church actively volunteering in the hospitality, womenâ€™s and youth ministries. Joy loved to cook. She had a heart for others that was evident in her church and community volunteer outreach.



Along with her parents, Joy is preceded in death by her grandmother Minnie Johnson Leggett, mother Elnora Bryan; sisters Jane Bryan Alverson and Eleanor Anderson.



She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Longworth; daughters Linda Adams and her husband Michael Adams (Roanoke, VA), Jackie Longworth (Virginia Beach, VA), Nance Longworth and husband Michael Thomas (Cornelius, NC) and son William â€œBillâ€ Longworth (Nags Head, NC) She is also survived by her sisters Shirley Bryan Peele (husband Larry) and Janet Hughes, brothers Stanley Bryan (wife Marvourneen) and Eugene Bryan (wife Doris), grandchildren: Ryan Adams (wife Suzanne), Brooke Ward, Tyler Thomas, and Travis (wife Kelly Ann) and great grandchildren: Gabriella Mercedes, Lilli Mercedes, and Katie Adams.



The family will receive friends and family Friday June 21, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 PM at the Laskin Road Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd, VA Beach, VA. Services will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1871 Great Neck Rd VA Beach, VA., with a private graveside service followed by a reception at the church.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Agape Christian Children's Center by contacting Barbara Mason, Treasurer, P. O. Box 704, Chincoteague, Virginia 23336 (757-336-6436) [email protected], or to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church Youth Ministry 1871 Great Neck Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Extended obituary and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 20 to June 21, 2019