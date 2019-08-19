The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Clarine M. Lowe

Clarine M. Lowe Obituary
Clarine M. Lowe 96, transitioned into eternal rest on August 13, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, the late Rev. W. Lymon Lowe, her parents Henry and Jennette Marshall, her brother Willie L. Marshall Sr. and a daughter Jean. She received her education at I.C. Norcom High School and Maryview School of Nursing.

She graciously served as first lady of Union Baptist, Celestial Baptist, Shiloh Baptist and Mount Sinai churches for over 35 years. At the time of her passing, she was an active member of Celestial Baptist Church serving as a Deaconess and other ministries.

She was also a life member of The Tidewater Baptist Ministries, The Interdenominational Ministers' Wives and Widows Alliance, the Senior Volunteer Program and numerous other organizations.

She will always be remembered for her elegance, gracefulness, beautiful smile and pleasing personality.

Clarine M. Lowe is survived by her niece Delores M. Lewis (Ernest), a nephew Willie L. Marshall Jr. (Sandra), a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held on Aug.19, 2019 from 2pm - 7pm at Corprew Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Tue. Aug. 20, 2019, 11am at Celestial Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Ches. Va.

Corprew Funeral Home in Charge.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 19, 2019
