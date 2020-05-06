Clarine Yvonne Cannady
Clarine Cannady, 74, passed away May 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Alonza and Roselyn Harris. She attended Portsmouth Public Schools and was a lifetime homemaker. Clarine was the wife of the late James C. Cannady, Sr. and the sister of the late Carolyn C. Vincent.

Survivors include her sons, Anton Cannady (Glenda) and James C. Cannady, Jr. (Angela); daughters, Karen Bell (Melvin), Melinda Cannady, Vanessa Cannady; and her adopted children, Jessie Clark and Robin Parham (Antonio); brother-in-law, Alfield Vincent and sister-in-law, Roselyn Cannady; 10 grand-children, 6 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 2-7 pm at Corprew Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Service will be Friday May 8, 2020 at 12 Noon at Roosevelt Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, VA.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
2:00 - 7:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home 
MAY
8
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
