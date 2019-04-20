Services H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments 1501 Colonial Avenue Norfolk , VA 23517 (757) 622-7353 Resources More Obituaries for Claude Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Claude Armistead Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Claude Armistead Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Paul Smith, died on April 16, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a graduate of Maury High School in 1951 and matriculated to the University of Virginia. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in June 1954. While an undergraduate at The University he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. In 1960 he received simultaneous degrees of Master of Science, Biochemistry and Doctor of Medicine. During his last three years of medical training he was appointed a Research Fellow in the Department of Biochemistry and received an award for his work on increasing blood viability during blood-bank storage. He continued his medical training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Medical Center Hospitals, now the Sentara Health Systems, until 1964. He entered private practice in Norfolk in 1964 in solo practice until 1973 when he and Drs. W.C. Andrews, Willette L. Lehew and J.D. Via formed the partnership of Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Tidewater, now the Group for Women.During the succeeding years at Norfolk General Hospital he was appointed Chairman of the Faculty Committee and served on the Executive Committee of the Medical Staff. Subsequently, he was elected President of the Medical Staff in 1974 and served as a medical staff representative on the Operations and Finance Committees of the Hospital Board of Directors. He was an Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Eastern Virginia School of Medicine until he retired from active practice.In 1987 he founded and was Chief Executive Officer of the first Federally Qualified Health Maintenance Organization in Virginia," Health First". He later negotiated the sale of the H.M.O. to the Travelers Insurance Company. Following the sale of the H.M.O. he and a colleague founded a medical consultation partnership and performed consultancy services at Syracuse University, Stanford University as well as locally for the Sentara System and Mary Immaculate Hospital. He was then asked to become the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Mary Immaculate Hospital from which he retired in 1998. During the preceding 12 years he was appointed to the Norfolk Hospital Commission by the Norfolk City Council in 1991 and was elected Chairman in 1995 and served as Chairmen until he retired completely in 2003 when his appointment to the Hospital expired. He initiated the development of the Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital Foundation and was its first Chairman.He was a member of a number of professional organizations, including The Norfolk , Norfolk Academy of Medicine, Medical Society of Virginia, Fellow - the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Fellow - the South Atlantic Obstetrical and Gynecologic Association, American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology, a Founding member of the Gynecologic Laser Society. In addition, he was a Fellow of the American College of Physician Executives, Diplomate of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.He was an avid sailor, and spent many days with his devoted wife and love Jane, under full set of sails on his ketch CAJANIII on the waters from the upper Chesapeake Bay to Beaufort, North Carolina. He and Jane often spent several weeks sailing with their children and friends. He also enjoyed fishing in the local and South Carolina waters. He often said that he enjoyed three things, Obstetrics, sailing, and fishing, neither of which could nor should be done in a hurry. He was a member of The Norfolk Assembly, The Virginia Revelers, Norfolk German Club, and Norfolk Yacht and Country Club.He was married to his love and best friend, Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Smith nee Smith daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Francis Smith, III. He and Jane celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on June 29, 2018. They have three children, Claude A. Smith, Jr., Mark Dashiell Smith and wife Gail, and Catharine Smith Holley and husband James, and six grandchildren, Christopher James Smith, Joseph Martin Smith, Mariah Virginia Smith Dudley, Justin Dashiell Smith, Tyler Keller Smith and Karolyn Holley and two great grandchildren, Thomas Armistead Smith and Emma Grace Smith children of Joseph M. and Jessica B. Smith of Chesapeake, Va. He was expecting his third great grandchild of Mariah V. Dudley and Alex Rodriquez. He had two wishes for his children and grandchildren; that they be happy in what- ever they undertook in life and that they would always act with integrity and respect and above all be happy.Memorial services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00A.M. at St. Andrewâ€™s Episcopal Church in Norfolk. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries