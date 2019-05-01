Claude B. Garrett, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019. Mr. Garrett was preceded in death by his parents Claude Garrett, Sr. and Johnsie Garrett, a sister Joyce Garrett Basnight and a brother John Arthur Garrett. He was also preceded in death by his wife Betty Foster Garrett whom he met at Glad Tidings Church at the age of 11 and married 9 years later. He was a graduate of Norview High School and retired from the Ford Motor Company after 31 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and enjoyed playing the violin and saxophone in his earlier years. Survivors include 3 brothers Samuel Alfred Garrett, David Patrick Garrett and William Gerald Garrett, numerous nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law Linda Foster Absalom.A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 11a.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home with interment to follow at Rosewood-Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service.Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019