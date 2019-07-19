Courtland â€" Claude Cecil Burgess, 89, passed away July 17, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jean Hancock Burgess, the love of his life. He was also predeceased by his parents, Walter and Margaret Burgess, and two sisters Effie B. Lee and Elsie Burgess. He is survived by his daughter Anita Claudine Burgess Hines and a son Howard Jefferson Burgess, two granddaughters Stefanie Bunn and Kimberly Suits (Dustin) and one grandson Michael â€œPoppyâ€ Burgess (Christie), three great granddaughters Lauren Bunn, Taylor Bunn â€œTweety Birdâ€, and Elizabeth Bunn, and one great grandson Hunter Suits.



He was a 1947 graduate of Courtland High School. He served in the National Guard for eight years. After graduation, he farmed for 35 years, bulldozed and cleared land for farmers in several counties for many years. He was also in the pulpwood logging business for some years with Union Camp Corporation. He was a building inspector for FHA for numerous years after learning the carpentry and building trade. He retired from farming and had his own business as Claude C. Burgess Building Contractor for 40 years and eventually retired at 86 years of age and continued to receive requests for building services. He was a great man, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and his family considers his life their blessing and legacy.



A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Williams officiating. The burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Saturday in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to your local SPCA or favorite animal organization. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 19, 2019