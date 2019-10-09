|
Claude Dean Tate, 97, passed away on October 7th. 2019.
He was a native of Bessemer City, NC. and had lived in Virginia Beach, VA. Since 1961.
A retired Navy Lieutenant Commander and veteran of WWII, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 3 stars, Presidential Unit Citation with star, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Ribbon with 4 stars as a carrier fighter pilot in the Pacific theater.
Dean held degrees from both Old Dominion University and the College of William and Mary, and retired as a guidance counselor from the Virginia Beach school system. He was a member of Bayside Baptist Church for many years where he served as a trustee, deacon, and Sunday school teacher. Dean was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Polly, and is survived by his daughter, Sharon Whipkey (Robert) and son Steven Tate.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bay Lake Retirement and Assisted Living for their exceptional care of Dean for the past 5 years.
A graveside service will be held at Princess Anne Memorial Park on Friday, October 11th. 2019 at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019