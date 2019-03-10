The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
For more information about
Claudia Gardner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia Gardner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claudia Gardner Obituary
Frances â€œClaudiaâ€ Claudette Gardner, 80, passed away in Norfolk on Wednesday morning to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Eddie and Doris Rasberry. Claudia is predeceased by her brother, Eddie Rasberry, Jr. Claudia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and great grandmother. She loved arts and crafts, and even found the time to write her own cookbook and childrenâ€™s books. She was once the Girl Scout Coordinator-Neighborhood Chairman. She was also a member of the Retired Marine Corps Wives social club. Claudia is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Thurman Gardner; five children, Karen Grubaugh (Rick), Timothy â€œBobâ€ Gardner, Keith Gardner, Scott Gardner (Rebecca) and Kellie Jennings (Chip); sister, Evon Rice (Ray), Judi Gettier (Glenn); grandchildren, Jordan, Josh, Joanna, Robert, Michael, Sara, Nicole and Richard as well as seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be from 6-8pm, Monday evening at Smith and Williams Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1pm, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Smith and Williams Funeral Home chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family would like to send a special thank you to the nursing staff at Lake Taylor for their special care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Union Mission of Norfolk charity. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now