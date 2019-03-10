Frances â€œClaudiaâ€ Claudette Gardner, 80, passed away in Norfolk on Wednesday morning to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Eddie and Doris Rasberry. Claudia is predeceased by her brother, Eddie Rasberry, Jr. Claudia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and great grandmother. She loved arts and crafts, and even found the time to write her own cookbook and childrenâ€™s books. She was once the Girl Scout Coordinator-Neighborhood Chairman. She was also a member of the Retired Marine Corps Wives social club. Claudia is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Thurman Gardner; five children, Karen Grubaugh (Rick), Timothy â€œBobâ€ Gardner, Keith Gardner, Scott Gardner (Rebecca) and Kellie Jennings (Chip); sister, Evon Rice (Ray), Judi Gettier (Glenn); grandchildren, Jordan, Josh, Joanna, Robert, Michael, Sara, Nicole and Richard as well as seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be from 6-8pm, Monday evening at Smith and Williams Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1pm, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Smith and Williams Funeral Home chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family would like to send a special thank you to the nursing staff at Lake Taylor for their special care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Union Mission of Norfolk charity. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary