With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Claudia E. O'Dineal Hill, 69, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. A native of Norfolk, Virginia, she attended Maury High School and graduated from St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock, Virginia. She lived in several states and loved to travel, finally returning to Virginia Beach and living her final 13 years in Newport News. Claudia was preceded in death by her father, Claude Hill, her mother, O'Dineal Chapman Hill, and her grandmother, Mary Emma O'Dineal Chapman.
As a master gardener, she loved spending time working in her garden and was a very talented floral designer. In her younger years, she was an avid horsewoman, volunteering with animal and health organizations. She was a member of the James Landing Garden Club and Book Club of James Landing in Newport News. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local SPCA. Condolences may also be made to www.legacy.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019