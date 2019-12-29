The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Claudia Mae Skittlethorp

Claudia Mae Skittlethorp Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, Claudia Mae Skittlethorp. She was welcome into the arms of the Lord on Christmas Eve after 94 years of a blessed and fulfilled life.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Frank E. Phelps and wife Risa; stepdaughters, Ruby Hooks, Mary Sweet and Jannie Herman; four grandchildren, David Phelps, Brian Hooks, Kimberly Maunz, and Lisa Brown; four great grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

A tribute to her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach. The fulfillment of her final wishes of a private service for entombment beside her predeceased loving husband, William R. Skittlethorp, will follow in the Chapel of Serenity. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -