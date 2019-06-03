Claudia P. Spiggle 82, passed gracefully from this life May 31, 2019 with her daughter Kathy, and granddaughter Amber, at her side in their home in Poquoson, Va. Born on January 12, 1937, Claudia spent her early years in Norfolk, Va., graduating from Maury High School in 1955. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Spiggle of Poquoson and later Farmville, Va. Claudia is survived by her children, Edward Bell, Patricia Bell Grover, Kathy Bell Corbett, and step-son Glen Spiggle. She has ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Claudia enjoyed working for years at Sandlerâ€™s Seafood in Norfolk and later ran a picture framing shop in Poquoson. Claudia and Lloyd were faithful Christian church supporters and enjoyed an extensive church family everywhere they lived. A Celebration of life for Claudia and Lloyd Spiggle will be held at the Poquoson Womenâ€™s Club, 9 Cedar Road on Wednesday, June 5th at 7:00 pm. An expanded obituary is available at claytorrollins.com . In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dignityfortheaged.org . Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary