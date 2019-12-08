|
|
NORFOLK- "Snook", 84, died November 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and daughter. A native of Plymouth, NC, he was a retired longshoreman and a member of The Salvation Army. Snook was a wonderful husband and father. He enjoyed playing trombone, hunting with his brother Larry, studying the Bible, traveling in his RV with Dorothy, and spending time with his family.
Snook is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy; daughter, Charlotte Ange; two sisters, Patricia "Lynette" McConniel and Betty Ann DeBose (Ed); and brother, Larry Ange (Jackie). Snook was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Ange; sisters, Mary Glass and Helen "Marie" Hicks; brothers, Henry "Jack", Charles, and Donald Ange.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:30 pm at The Salvation Army, Kroc Center, 1401 Ballentine Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23504. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made on his behalf to The Salvation Army of Hampton Roads, 5525 Raby Road, Norfolk, VA 23502. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019