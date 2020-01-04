The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
1950 - 2020
Clayton Homer Elliott III Obituary
Clayton Homer "Butch" Elliott, III, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. Affectionately know as Butch, born April 12, 1950 to Clayton Homer Elliott Jr and Virginia Leanas Elliott.

Butch retired from Norfolk, Redevelopment and Housing where he worked for over 30 years. After his retirement he worked for Peebles at Southern Shopping Center in Norfolk.

Butch was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Homer Elliott Jr., and his brother James Kenneth Elliott. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Leanas Elliott of Norfolk and his aunt Helen Leanas Snyder of Annapolis, Maryland along with his brother's widow, Marianne and his niece Lindsey and nephew Colby and their children along with numerous cousins.

The Trisagion service will be held in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM. The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 in The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1:00 PM. Reverend Father George Bessinas will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Hellenic Women's Club or the Boy Scouts of America.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020
