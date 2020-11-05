1/1
Clementine Trotter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clementine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Clementine Trotter passed away on October 27, 2020 quietly in her Portsmouth residence surrounded by family. She was born in Greensville County, Va to Louella Washington and Robert Lee Washington. She retired as a Supervisor from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. She tirelessly worked and served for forty five (45) years. Clementine was predeceased by her father, Robert Lee Washington and her brother, Robert Lee Washington, Jr. Left to cherish her fond memory is her husband Tyrone Trotter, Sr., one son; Tyrone Trotter, Jr. (Melvina), two daughter; Cotina Trotter and JoAnn Robinson (Sherman), mother; Louella Washington, grandchildren; Tyquielah Monique Trotter, Javon Trotter, and Daisha Radcliffe, brothers; Wesley Washington (the late Abby), Loyide Washington (Jackie), Michael Washington, Tony Washington, Jeremiah Washington (Serena), and Christopher Washington, sisters; Anner Sue Mayfield (Donnell), Gay Garris, Angeline Cuffee (the late Allen Sr.), Gilda Washington, and Abie Washington. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, Chesapeake. A life celebration service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday also at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved