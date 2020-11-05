Mrs. Clementine Trotter passed away on October 27, 2020 quietly in her Portsmouth residence surrounded by family. She was born in Greensville County, Va to Louella Washington and Robert Lee Washington. She retired as a Supervisor from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. She tirelessly worked and served for forty five (45) years. Clementine was predeceased by her father, Robert Lee Washington and her brother, Robert Lee Washington, Jr. Left to cherish her fond memory is her husband Tyrone Trotter, Sr., one son; Tyrone Trotter, Jr. (Melvina), two daughter; Cotina Trotter and JoAnn Robinson (Sherman), mother; Louella Washington, grandchildren; Tyquielah Monique Trotter, Javon Trotter, and Daisha Radcliffe, brothers; Wesley Washington (the late Abby), Loyide Washington (Jackie), Michael Washington, Tony Washington, Jeremiah Washington (Serena), and Christopher Washington, sisters; Anner Sue Mayfield (Donnell), Gay Garris, Angeline Cuffee (the late Allen Sr.), Gilda Washington, and Abie Washington. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, Chesapeake. A life celebration service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday also at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
