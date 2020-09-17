1/1
Cleo Campbell Arthur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleo Campbell Arthur, 91, of Virginia Beach, VA, moved to her new home in heaven on September 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Joseph P. Campbell. She leaves behind her loving husband, Raymond Arthur; daughter Jean Cleghorn (Gabby); grandsons, Gary Cleghorn (Tracy), Lance Cleghorn (Tracy); and stepson, Donal Campbell, as well as numerous great and great great grandchildren. Cleo retired in 1985 after 30 years of service from the U.S. Data Processing Service Center. She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 60 years serving as secretary and treasurer for part of her earlier years. She also served on the Senior Adult Ministries (Sams Club) Board at Bethel. She was active in the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center auxiliary and was a volunteer at the hospital, and was active in meals on wheels and hospice. Additional groups were Chamber of Commerce (Women's Division), IBEW Local 80 Retirees Club, Chandelle Toastmistress club, American Business Women's Association, Sassy Seniors and Red Hatters of Chesapeake. A special thank you to her neighbor (Jill) for her enormous help during Cleo's illness. Due to the Covid-19 concerns and restrictions the family will hold a private gathering on the Outer Banks. Remember I'm free. I'm following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard him call, I turned my back and left it all. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved