Cleo Campbell Arthur, 91, of Virginia Beach, VA, moved to her new home in heaven on September 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Joseph P. Campbell. She leaves behind her loving husband, Raymond Arthur; daughter Jean Cleghorn (Gabby); grandsons, Gary Cleghorn (Tracy), Lance Cleghorn (Tracy); and stepson, Donal Campbell, as well as numerous great and great great grandchildren. Cleo retired in 1985 after 30 years of service from the U.S. Data Processing Service Center. She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 60 years serving as secretary and treasurer for part of her earlier years. She also served on the Senior Adult Ministries (Sams Club) Board at Bethel. She was active in the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center auxiliary and was a volunteer at the hospital, and was active in meals on wheels and hospice. Additional groups were Chamber of Commerce (Women's Division), IBEW Local 80 Retirees Club, Chandelle Toastmistress club, American Business Women's Association, Sassy Seniors and Red Hatters of Chesapeake. A special thank you to her neighbor (Jill) for her enormous help during Cleo's illness. Due to the Covid-19 concerns and restrictions the family will hold a private gathering on the Outer Banks. Remember I'm free. I'm following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard him call, I turned my back and left it all. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.omanfh.com
.