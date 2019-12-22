The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Cleva Curnes Carr

Cleva Curnes Carr, 75, passed away December 20, 2019. She was born in Suffolk, VA the daughter of the late Audrey Wilson Curnes and Vondeen Elizabeth Brand Curnes. She was predeceased by her siblings, Ann C. Foster, Audrey K. Curnes and Jerry R. Curnes. Cleva retired as a nurse from Sentara Obici Hospital. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. Cleva is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lloyd C. Carr, Sr.; sons, Lloyd Carr, Jr. and Keith Carr (Nancy); grandchildren, Taylor and Miranda; sisters, Ginny Leavister (Roger), Dixie Frederick (Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019
