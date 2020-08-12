Or Copy this URL to Share

Cleveland Douglas Herring passed away August 7, 2020 after succumbing to cancer. He is survived by his daughter Erica Donnelly (Eric), son Nathan Herring, granddaughter Ella Donnelly, father Cleveland Herring, mother Virginia Prillaman (Ernie), brother Christopher Herring, sister Renee Manalo, niece Emily Manalo, nephew Jake Manalo, and many other family and friends. Doug was a 1981 graduate of Great Bridge High School. He was a humble and loving friend and neighbor.



No service is planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store